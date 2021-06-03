Get vaccinated at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones is teaming up with Las Vegas Ballpark®, the Southern Nevada Health District, Clark County Fire Department, and other community partners to host a COVID-19 vaccination event at the Ballpark on June 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The clinic will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 12 and up as well as adults by appointment. Walk-up vaccinations will be available while supplies last. Appointments can be scheduled this week on the Health District’s website at www.SNHD.info/covid.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

The Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one approved for children aged 12 and older to date, will be available in addition to Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen one-shot vaccine.

Youth ages 12-18 who get vaccinated at the event or youth under 12 who attend with a parent/guardian who gets vaccinated can Swing for the Fences by testing their hitting skills on the field during the event. Must have a vaccination card with June 5, 2021 date of vaccination.

Las Vegas Ballpark will be hosting a small job recruitment booth during this event! Interested attendees should bring their resumes to meet with management for interviews. Available positions include:

Concession Cashiers ages 16+

Concession and Premium Supervisors ages 16+

Culinary Cook ages 16+ with experience

Stewards, Runners, Attendants, Servers ages 16+