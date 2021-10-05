Nevada Health Response: Mask mandate continues in areas with high transmission of COVID

NEVADA (KTNV) — Nevada Health Response provided an update on county risk levels as posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

The team reports all of Nevada’s counties but Lincoln County are showing a high transmission rate by the CDC.

Lincoln County has met the criteria for low transmission. So, if that county sustains a level of low or moderate transmission for another week, the indoor mask mandate for vaccinated individuals will be lifted, according to the Nevada Health Response.

CORONAVIRUS: Nevada's test positivity rate drops slightly to 8.6%

Officials say regardless of vaccination status everyone in Nevada is currently required to wear face coverings indoors or while in crowded outdoor settings.

The Nevada Health Response team shared its latest Nevada COVID guidance.

The CDC recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.

In line with Emergency Directive 045, Nevada is automatically adopting the latest CDC guidance related to masks as a statewide requirement.

The Nevada Health Response says that some school districts and local governments have implemented mask requirements that may be more restrictive than those set forth in Directives 047 and 048.

Additionally, Nevada Health Response shared its current overall COVID mitigation response.

