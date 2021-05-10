Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site scheduled for May 15 at Jackson Avenue Festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of Las Vegas and the Southern Nevada Health District are teaming up to provide a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Jackson Avenue Festival, located on Jackson between D and F streets, May 15 from noon to 4 p.m.

Those interested in scheduling a vaccination at this location can visit vax4nv.nv.gov/patient/s/ [lnks.gd]. Click “Schedule An Appointment” and follow the prompts. Select the date you want and continue to follow the prompts to select the location. For assistance scheduling a vaccination appointment, individuals may call 1-800-401-0946.

The site also will be taking walk-ups as long as there are available doses.

The Health District is providing several other vaccination sites throughout the city and additional information can be found at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/

