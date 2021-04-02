Why younger people should get the COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was believed that the virus affected mostly older people and people with underlying conditions.

However, that is not longer true.

According to the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control, there have been more cases diagnosed in the 18 to 29 age group than any other group (5,279,176).

The next age group with the highest numbers is the 50-64 age group (4,849,425).

Additionally, more than 2.3 million children between the ages of 5 and 17 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in comparison to 1.8 million in the 65 to 74 age group.

Being young and otherwise healthy doesn’t guarantee any natural immunity from COVID-19.

Young people can also develop debilitating long-term symptoms, including prolonged shortness of breath, fatigue, migraines, brain fog, and loss of smell or taste.

Additionally, young people have also died from COVID-19, including those who were completely healthy beforehand.

At this time, 2,051 deaths have been recorded in the 18 to 29 age group and 234 deaths have been reported in children ages 5 to 17.

Even if a young person does not develop symptoms, they can still pass it along to older friends, family, coworkers etc.

Unfortunately, young people tend to believe they are invincible.

According to the COVID-19 Vaccine Sentiment Tracker Guide, 47% of people under 30 said in late January they would not get the vaccine. 35% replied that they would and 18% said they were undecided.

Not only do younger people seem less concerned about the vaccine, they are also less convinced the vaccine is effective.

Only 22% of those under 30 are confident that the vaccine will protect them against COVID, compared with 49% of survey respondents over the age of 50.

Unfortunately, successful vaccination campaigns rely on a large segment of the population to become immune to the infection or develop “herd immunity.

