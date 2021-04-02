UMC to offer COVID-19 vaccine for Nevadans 16 and older starting Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All Nevadans 16 and older now have the opportunity to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center, located at Encore Las Vegas. UMC will begin administering vaccines to this group on Monday, and the hospital encourages community members to schedule their appointments as soon as possible.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

Community members can easily schedule their vaccination appointments by visiting www.umcsn.com/COVIDvaccine or calling 702-789-5160. Appointments are required and available on a first-come, first-served basis. UMC now lists its online appointments by vaccine type, with separate appointments available for the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Please note that UMC will open additional appointments on a regular basis.

Since opening on Jan. 18, the UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Encore Las Vegas has administered more than 38,000 vaccine doses.

“As UMC’s world-class team members work tirelessly to build a brighter, healthier future for Southern Nevada, we urge community members to join us in our fight against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated,” said UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling.

