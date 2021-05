LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The University Medical Center's vaccination site at the Encore hotel-casino on Las Vegas Boulevard is relocating.

The site is scheduled to operate through the end of Thursday and then reopen at the UMC Advanced Center for Health starting May 19.

The center is located at 2231 West Charleston Blvd., near Rancho Drive.

UMC says it decided to relocate the vaccination center because of decreased demand for the vaccine.