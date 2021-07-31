Return of mask mandate brings new signage, compliant guests to Las Vegas strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're heading anywhere indoors this weekend where you'll be around other people, make sure to mask up! Today is the first day Nevada's mask mandate is back in effect and it applies to everyone, regardless of whether you're vaccinated or not.

13 Action News visited two strip properties today, Treasure Island and The Venetian, and found, for the most part, guests were following the new rules.

The new signage is helping to spread the message. Similar signs were posted throughout the casinos, hotels, lobbies, and sports books, reminding guests that masks are once again required, regardless of vaccination status. Most guests 13 Action News talked to were happy to comply with the new mask mandate.

"We just wear it indoors and around people as much as we can because we're still in a pandemic and we're fully vaccinated," said Virginia, a visitor from California.

"I guess we're going back again, but we wanted to keep Vegas open and this is what really concerns our locals to be able to continue and not be on unemployment again. I'm excited about it. I want people to be safe and we want the internationals to come. This is what we're really waiting for," said Moshe Guy, an employee at a Grand Canyon booth on the strip.

"You gotta protect yourself. I'm fine with it. If you gotta wear it inside, that's fine. Outside, not so much. But when there's so many people, put a mask on. That's it. It's the new norm now," said Adrienne, a tourist from Tennessee.

"It doesn't bother me to wear the mask. As far as myself and our family and having a daughter, that's all I care about. I gotta make sure we're safe," said Joe, who is visiting from California.

There were some who were slower to the party. For the folks who still weren't wearing masks indoors, 13 Action News didn't see any security or employees enforcing the new mask mandate, but others say they did.

"I have been seeing them enforcing it in the casinos. I've been seeing security walking around telling people, 'put your mask on, put your mask on.' So, I have mine on, the dealers and everyone else we're around have theirs on, but then when you're eating and drinking you don't have it on, so it's kinda a give and take," said Chevanda, another tourist from Tennessee.

Of all the tourists 13 Action News talked to, it seemed everyone understood the need to bring back the mask policy to slow the spread of the Delta variant, and they're glad Nevada is no longer leaving the public's health in the public's hands.

"I'm really kinda glad that they are [bringing back the mandate], in a sense, just because there are a lot of people that don't want to get vaccinated. And I guess it's their choice, but the least they can do is wear a mask in that case, just make sure everybody is safe," said Jeremy Kenney, a tourist from Texas.

It's worth noting that 13 Action News got the opinions of a small group of people from two strip properties. Other resorts may be enforcing the mask mandate more or less, but all of these properties are now required to post signage notifying patrons where face coverings are required.