List of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics happening July 30-Aug. 1, 2021

Here are some pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic happening this weekend:
Ridge Falls Apartments
July 30; 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
· 2895 E. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas NV 89104
· No appointment necessary.
St. Anne’s Catholic Church
July 30; 4-8 p.m.
· 2895 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104
· Appointments preferred. Walk-ins welcome.
Doolittle Community Center
July 31; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
· 1950 N. J St., Las Vegas 89106
· Appointments preferred. Walk-ins welcome.
Iglesia Nueva Jerusalen
July 31; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
· 2727 Civic Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89030
· No appointment necessary
Back-to-School Clinic: Detwiler Elementary
August 1; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
· 1960 Ferrel St., Las Vegas NV 89106 (by the Texas station)
· No appointment necessary