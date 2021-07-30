List of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics happening July 30-Aug. 1, 2021

Here are some pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic happening this weekend:

Ridge Falls Apartments

July 30; 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

· 2895 E. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas NV 89104

· No appointment necessary.

St. Anne’s Catholic Church

July 30; 4-8 p.m.

· 2895 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104

· Appointments preferred. Walk-ins welcome.

Doolittle Community Center

July 31; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

· 1950 N. J St., Las Vegas 89106

· Appointments preferred. Walk-ins welcome.

Iglesia Nueva Jerusalen

July 31; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

· 2727 Civic Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89030

· No appointment necessary

Back-to-School Clinic: Detwiler Elementary

August 1; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

· 1960 Ferrel St., Las Vegas NV 89106 (by the Texas station)

· No appointment necessary

