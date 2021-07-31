Nevada state employees not fully vaccinated will need weekly COVID-19 tests

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — State employees in Nevada who are not vaccinated will soon need weekly COVID-19 tests.

The new policy takes effect on Aug. 15.

According to the governor's office, proof of testing and results will need to be submitted to the employee's human resources officer or department supervisor.

State government workplaces that reach more than 70% vaccination of employees will no longer need to follow the weekly testing protocol. Mask requirements, however, will remain in place for those in counties deemed to have substantial or high transmission levels.

Employees are eligible for up to four hours of paid administrative leave to receive the vaccine or leave for the vaccination of dependent minor children.

“The vaccine is the best tool we have to combat this virus and we are committed to making State government a safe and healthy environment for all employees and the public we are charged with serving,” wrote Gov. Steve Sisolak in an emailed press release.

“State employees have always led by example, and I remain confident they will continue to step up and follow these new mitigation strategies that will enable us to better protect each other and the fellow Nevadans we serve.”

The state also recently updated its mask policy to fit the updated recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Beginning Friday, everyone in Nevada will have to wear a mask indoors again -- vaccinated or not. This applies to everyone inside a public space, not just state employees.

