LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here's another incentive for you to get vaccinated.

Today, if you show your vaccination card at Shake Shack, you can get some free fries.

You do have to buy a burger or a sandwich.

There are four Shake Shack locations in Southern Nevada:



Downtown Summerlin

The District at Green Valley Ranch

Strip-side at New York New York Hotel & Casino

The North Premium Outlets.

This promotion runs through June 12.