VASNHS offering COVID-19 vaccine for all enrolled veterans

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all enrolled veterans, regardless of age.

VASNHS will also be providing first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to enrolled Veterans by appointment or walk-in from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 6, at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

First-doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis during Saturday’s event. The goal is to vaccinate all eligible Veterans who walk in during the event, however, if demand exceeds available supply, Veterans will need to return at a later date to receive the vaccine.In order to keep accurate count, traffic will be limited to a single point-of-entry through the West Entrance to the medical center.

Veterans interested in receiving the vaccine must be enrolled with VASNHS prior to their arrival for the clinic on Saturday as no on-site enrollment services will be available during this event.

Additionally, VASNHS has received and will begin offering the Moderna and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines at our community VA clinics for the first time. Vaccinations at these clinics are currently by-appointment only.

Janssen is a one-dose vaccine that has demonstrated greater than 85% efficacy in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 disease occurring at least 28 days after vaccination, and the third vaccine to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization.The North Las Vegas VA Medical Center will continue to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine only.

Veterans who receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine must receive their second dose of the same brand and from the same location.

Since giving the first dose of the vaccine on Dec. 16, VASNHS has delivered more than 26,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (as of Mar. 4). Nationwide, Department of Veterans Affairs facilities have vaccinated nearly 1.7 million Veterans.

Effective March 4, the following groups are eligible to receive the vaccine at VASNHS during normal hours of operation:- Veterans of any age can receive their vaccine on a walk-in basis during our normal vaccine clinic hours (weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.-Veterans may receive a text via VetText that will allow them to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the North Las Vegas VAMC or Primary Care Clinics.

They can also schedule a vaccine appointment at the North Las Vegas VAMC or Primary Care Clinics by calling (702) 791-9185. (Please note: This is a reservation time block vs. an exact appointment time and Veterans should be prepared for a brief wait prior to receiving their vaccine).

Veterans seeking additional information can sign up to get updated information through VA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Keep Me Informed tool.