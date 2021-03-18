1 million vaccines administered in state of Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One million vaccines have been administered in the state of Nevada, according to Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Sisolak made the announcement on Twitter late Thursday morning.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines through state and pharmacy allocation have been administered in the State of Nevada!”

Today, I am pleased to announce that more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines through state and pharmacy allocation have been administered in the State of Nevada! You can see my video addressing this milestone in our State’s vaccination efforts here: https://t.co/TvyIkCgyzK — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 18, 2021

Sisolak thanks state and local emergency managers, public health officials, health districts and the people who are administering the vaccines.

He also thanked the Nevada National Guard, who was called in early on to help with COVID-19 testing and have stayed to help with vaccinations.

COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

Sisolak announced on Wednesday that any age 16 and older with underlying conditions can sign up for a vaccine shot beginning March 22.

Starting April 5, anyone age 16 and older with or without underlying conditions can get the vaccine.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 300,415 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide (up 297 compared to yesterday's report).

The test positivity rate is 5.2% over the last 14 days. The agency reports 5,157 total deaths in Nevada (up 10).

