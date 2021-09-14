Select Nevada employees at state-run facilities must be fully vaccinated against COVID

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency regulation related to the COVID vaccine and state employees on Tuesday.

The governor's office announced Sisolak signing the emergency regulation that requires Nevada employees who work with vulnerable populations in state-operated, licensed health care settings or state-operated detention facilities to be fully vaccinated against COVID.

Tuesday's regulation followed a 4-0 vote from the Nevada State Board of Health, according to the governor, with proof of vaccination being required by Nov. 1.

“I am grateful to the Board of Health for passing an emergency regulation to require State staff who work with vulnerable populations in certain settings provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations by November 1," Sisolak said. “I also want to thank the Medical Advisory Team for providing this policy recommendation and for the staff at DPBH for developing the proposal heard at the meeting.”

The emergency regulation comes on the heels of Sisolak’s request that his Medical Advisory Team review vaccination status for certain populations.

Following their review, the governor's office says MAT recommended that Nevada should require all state employees who work with vulnerable populations to become fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Officials say the emergency regulations regarding COVID-19 will be effective for 120 days and will have to go through a more rigorous public process to be made permanent.