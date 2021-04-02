Las Vegas casinos double as COVID vaccination sites for their employees, family members

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of workers who make up the backbone of the Nevada economy now have the option to get the COVID-19 vaccine at on-site clinics provided by their employers.

Some 60,000 Culinary Union Local 226 members help make Las Vegas shine and sparkle.

From cleaning rooms, to cooking meals and everything in between the workers are essential to the Las Vegas economic engine.

But having to seek out appointments, travel to clinics, wait in lines while juggling work schedules is not in the cards for some.

"I think it's really important," said Geoconda Arguello-Kline with the Culinary Union.

Arguello-Kline is applauding announcements made by Station Casinos, Caesars Entertainment and The Cosmopolitan to offer on-site vaccine opportunities for the workers, their family members and in some cases, their household members.

"To have the hospitality industry to have the vaccine site at the facility for the members to go inside while working and give them the time to get the vaccine is really important," added Arguello-Kline.

Station Casinos announced a partnership with AMR to begin administering shots on Tuesday, April 6.

Team Members and their family will have the opportunity to receive quick, convenient access to the vaccines at six of the Company's properties--Palace Station, Sunset Station, Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station and Boulder Station.

Appointments for Station Casinos employees can be made through the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services website.

"The safety and wellbeing of our team members and their families has been our primary focus throughout the pandemic, and we are thrilled to be able to take this next step of providing vaccines to team members and their families in a fast, safe and convenient manner," said Bob Finch, Chief Operating Officer of Station Casinos.

Caesars Entertainment also announced beginning April 1, employees will have access to 10,000 doses throughout the month.

In partnership with Albertsons, an estimated 1,000-2,000 Pfizer vaccinations per day will be administered. Free vaccinations will be scheduled online by appointment only and are open to all Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas Team Members.

The first set of Team Member vaccination events is scheduled to take place at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino’s Conference Center in the Pavillion Ballroom during the following times:

Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



“We are grateful to partner with Albertsons to host onsite COVID-19 vaccination events, providing convenient access for our Las Vegas Team Members to receive their doses,” said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Las Vegas Operations for Caesars Entertainment. “We are strongly encouraging our Team Members to get vaccinated, which is why we are offering them an internal rewards incentive to further support the critical rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine as we continue to work toward our industry’s recovery.”

Beginning Monday, March 22, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas was proud to be the first resort-casino on the Las Vegas Strip to provide complimentary on-site vaccinations for its more than 4,000 employees, in addition to direct family and household members.

In partnership with Impact Health, the resort’s on-site vaccination clinic debuted last month and has secured a total of 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations to-date.

The Cosmopolitan’s in-house clinic offers a range of vaccination periods for its employees ensuring that all employees are able to take advantage of the program.

Throughout 2020, The Cosmopolitan invested more than $40M in COVID-19 relief efforts.

"The more people vaccinated the less Covid cases in Nevada and that's what we need to have," said Arguello-Kline.

Arguello-Kline says access is a big problem for immigrant and minority communities.

The access and convenience of at-work clinics, she says, is key to speeding up vaccination efforts.

"This is a great effort and I hope that every person understand I know it's their choice," said Arguello-Kline

On Monday, April 5, the vaccine eligibility in Nevada will open up to everyone 16 years and older.

State authorities stress access to the vaccine will depend on the supply which remains limited.

