Station Casinos announce COVID-19 vaccine program for employees on property

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today, Station Casinos announced an on-site vaccination program that will enable Team Members and their families to get vaccinated at the Company’s properties throughout the Las Vegas valley.

Beginning April 6, the company, at its own expense, has arranged for American Medical Response (AMR), a leading provider of first response and medical services, to administer the COVID-19 vaccines inside its meeting and convention spaces.

AMR provided Station Casinos and its Team Members with on-site COVID-19 testing prior to property reopenings in June 2020 and has partnered with Station Casinos to provide continued Team Member testing on a rolling basis throughout the pandemic.

Team Members and their families will have the opportunity to receive quick, convenient access to the vaccines at six of the Company's properties--Palace Station, Sunset Station, Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station and Boulder Station.

Team Members will schedule an appointment through the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Website, https://vax4nv.nv.gov/patient/s/ .

"The safety and wellbeing of our team members and their families has been our primary focus throughout the pandemic, and we are thrilled to be able to take this next step of providing vaccines to team members and their families in a fast, safe and convenient manner," said Bob Finch, Chief Operating Officer of Station Casinos.

Finch continued, “In addition, we would like to thank Governor Steve Sisolak, the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the Clark County Commission and the Southern Nevada Health District for their leadership and their support of this program, which enables us to demonstrate our commitment to our team members, their families and the Las Vegas community.