Caesars Entertainment to offer 10k COVID-19 vaccines to its Las Vegas employees starting April 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Beginning April 1, Caesars Entertainment says it will host on-site COVID-19 vaccination events at its Las Vegas resorts for its employees throughout the month.

Free vaccinations will be scheduled online by appointment only and are open to all Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas employees. The company is working in partnership with Albertsons.

There are 10,000 vaccinations available and an estimated 1,000-2,000 Pfizer vaccinations per day will be administered.

The first set of vaccination events is scheduled to take place at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino’s Conference Center in the Pavillion Ballroom during the following times:

Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.