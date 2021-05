LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County commissioners the Southern Nevada Health District and Congresswoman Dina Titus are encouraging young adults to get vaccinated.

Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson also had a strong message about getting back to normal.

Johnson spoke during last night's Get Vaxxed NV event.

Commissioners Michael Naft and William McCurdy took part in the event to encourage young adults to get their shots and also to provide accurate information about the vaccines.