Viva Vax Vegas event on Saturday will feature entertainment, prizes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, Immunize Nevada and MGM Resorts will host a Strip-side vaccination clinic at Park MGM adjacent to Eataly from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature entertainment and prize package giveaways, including concert and sporting event tickets, food and beverage vouchers and hotel packages.

This pop-up clinic is made possible through a partnership between the State of Nevada, Immunize Nevada, the Nevada Resort Association, and other partners.

The event will feature live entertainment, prize drawings, and special surprise guests. Anyone 12+ and older who has not been vaccinated is encouraged to walk in and take advantage of this opportunity, free of charge. No ID or proof of insurance will be required. Those who are vaccinated Saturday will be entered in a raffle with giveaways provided by MGM Resorts.

Locals who wish to attend the clinic can park at New York, New York. Self-parking is free for locals for the first three hours.

The giveaways Saturday are separate from the Vax Nevada Days initiative. Eligible Nevadans who initiate vaccination on Saturday will be included in the Vax Nevada Days program.

Prizes provided by MGM for Saturday’s clinic include: