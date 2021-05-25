Health district: 1M+ first dose COVID vaccines administered in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting more than a million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Clark County as of May 25.

Tuesday, the SNHD says more than 1,002,047 people have received their first dose of the vaccine at sites throughout the community. And of those vaccinated, 785,182 have been fully vaccinated and more than 1,713,609 doses have been administered.

“The health district received its first shipment of the vaccine on December 22, 2020, and now six months later we are marking what has been a monumental undertaking,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “This achievement is a credit to the hard work of our public health staff, and our many partners at the local, state, and federal level, as well as to every individual in our community who did their part to keep themselves and each other safe and healthy.”

The health district says it's encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing people from getting sick.

RELATED: Where and how to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Las Vegas area

“The progress we have made to vaccinate Southern Nevada residents is a credit to the strong partnerships we have in our community across our public and private sectors,” said North Las Vegas Councilman and Southern Nevada District Board of Health Chair Scott Black. “Our vaccination efforts have been supported and encouraged by large corporations, small businesses, and individuals who want to do their part to keep their community safe. It is because of these combined efforts that we are able to start to return to normal.”

Everyone 12 years of age and older is currently eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine and people who are fully vaccinated can start doing activities they did prior to the pandemic, according to the SNHD.

“I want to thank our residents for helping us achieve this milestone in protecting the health and safety of our community,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who also serves as Vice-Chair of the Health District’s Board of Health. “Fighting the pandemic is a community effort. We would not be where we are today in terms of returning to normal life if our residents hadn’t responded to the call to get vaccinated when they became eligible to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep themselves, their family members and the visitors to our community safe.”

The health district says getting the COVID-19 vaccine has never been more convenient and upcoming pop-up clinic locations include:

Thursday, May 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Whitney Recreation and Senior Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89122

Friday, May 28, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – The Crossing Church, 7950 W. Windmill Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89113

More information about the current recommendations is also available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.