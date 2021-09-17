Las Vegas pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic to give away $100 gift cards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Las Vegas this weekend promises to give away $100 gift cards to people who get vaccinated.

The clinic will be at El Dorado High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

RELATED: Booster shots, natural vs. vaccine immunity: Health experts answer COVID-19 questions

There will be up to 500 gift cards to give away each day, on a first-come-first-serve basis, according to Clark County.

“With more employers mandating COVID-19 vaccinations, people have a great opportunity this weekend to get your shot and take home $100,” said Commissioner Tick Segerblom, a member of the Southern Nevada Health District Board of Health who spearheaded the gift card pilot program effort, which was approved by the Clark County Commission.

“We want to expand the pilot program to offer a $100 gift card to those receiving their first or second shot because it’s important for people to be fully vaccinated. We appreciate the School District’s partnership in hosting these clinics, especially in neighborhoods hit hardest by the pandemic.”

Walk-in clients are welcome if there is room, but the county says appointments are available at vax4nv.nv.gov.

Clients who book appointments must arrive within a half-hour of their appointment time or forfeit their gift cards.

CORONAVIRUS | Read the latest local, national stories related to the pandemic

The vaccines are free.

“The availability of gift cards will provide an added incentive for people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend,” said Commissioner William McCurdy II. “We will continue to be creative in our efforts to boost vaccination rates and ensure the health and safety of our community.”

Pfizer will be available for those 12 and older with parental consent. The Moderna and single-dose Janssen vaccines are also available for anyone age 18 and older.

Eldorado High School is located at 1139 N. Linn Lane in Las Vegas.