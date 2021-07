LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A vaccination event is being held tonight in one of the hardest-hit zip codes in Clark County.

The event will take place starting at 5 p.m. at La Bonita Supermarkets in east Las Vegas.

The 89121 zip code only has a 25% vaccination rate.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will host the vaccination event with MiFamilia Vota, Immunize Nevada and other groups.

The supermarket is at 2500 E. Desert Inn Road.