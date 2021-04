LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV is ending first dose COVID-19 vaccines at its site next week.

The university shared the announcement in a letter from its president, saying it's winding down operations as it sees a "decline in demand" across the community.

The changes take effect May 7.

The site will still administer second doses for anyone who gets their first dose by then.