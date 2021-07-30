Circa Resort hosting free vaccination clinics Aug. 2 and 3

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Circa Resort & Casino will host free Pfizer vaccine clinics on Aug. 2 and 3. Clinics include:

Aug. 2, 2021: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Location: Circa Resort & Casino ballroom on the resort’s third level Attendees: All team members of Circa Resort and Casino, the D Las Vegas, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center General public, ages 21 and over



Aug. 3, 2021: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Location: Circa Human Resources, 231 S. Third St., Las Vegas, NV 89101 Attendees: All team members of Circa Resort and Casino, the D Las Vegas, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino and Downtown Las Vegas Events and family members ages 12 through 21.



Individuals who receive their first Pfizer vaccine on Aug. 2 will be eligible for their second dose on Augt 23, 2021. Those who received their first Pfizer dose on Aug. 3 will be eligible for their second dose on Aug. 24, 2021.

