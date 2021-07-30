Watch
Circa Resort hosting free vaccination clinics Aug. 2 and 3

Circa hotel-casino will host a vaccination event next week. The site will be open to anyone 21 years and older from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday.
Posted at 5:29 PM, Jul 29, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Circa Resort & Casino will host free Pfizer vaccine clinics on Aug. 2 and 3. Clinics include:

  • Aug. 2, 2021: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
    • Location: Circa Resort & Casino ballroom on the resort’s third level
    • Attendees:
      • All team members of Circa Resort and Casino, the D Las Vegas, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
      • General public, ages 21 and over
  • Aug. 3, 2021: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
    • Location: Circa Human Resources, 231 S. Third St., Las Vegas, NV 89101
    • Attendees: All team members of Circa Resort and Casino, the D Las Vegas, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino and Downtown Las Vegas Events and family members ages 12 through 21.

Individuals who receive their first Pfizer vaccine on Aug. 2 will be eligible for their second dose on Augt 23, 2021. Those who received their first Pfizer dose on Aug. 3 will be eligible for their second dose on Aug. 24, 2021.

