Touro University Nevada to administer vaccines at the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta and Resource Fair

Touro University Nevada’s School of Physician Assistant studies, in collaboration with the City of Las Vegas and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, will administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible men and women during the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta and Resource Fair at the East Las Vegas Community Center on May 5.

The event will also feature food, music, traditional dancing, games, face painting and more.

The festival will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at East Las Vegas Community Center located on 250 N. Eastern Ave.