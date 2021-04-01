Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 update

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada Health District has provided the following COVID-19 update.

According to SNHD as of March 31, there have been 624,048 COVID-19 doses initiated, 344,368 doses completed, and a total of 946,539 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Clark County.

Beginning April 5, all Nevadans age 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

SNHD says this has been a tremendous undertaking, and it is due to the hard work of Health District staff, partners, and the public’s own commitment to their health and the health of the community that so many are already fully vaccinated.

The estimated proportion of those who have completed their vaccine is 87%. This includes all three vaccines and excludes those who are not yet eligible for their second dose.

The Health District is urging those who are currently eligible not to wait to get vaccinated.

Appointments are available at the Cashman Center and Las Vegas Convention Center sites. Same-day appointments and walk-ins are welcome as resources allow.

On April 7, the Health District is offering a one-day, COVID-19 drive-through testing clinic at Allegiant Stadium.

The public must use all available tools to stop this pandemic and ongoing testing is an important tool, along with continuing to wear masks in public places, social distancing, and frequent handwashing.

Case Counts

Today, the Southern Nevada Health District is reporting 234,549 cases of COVID-19 in Clark County, an increase of 249 since yesterday. The Health District is also reporting 4,108 death, an increase of 10 since yesterday.

The case counts reported are only one measure of how the community is doing. While the COVID-19 positivity test rate has declined, the trends must be monitored as more places open and public gatherings expand.

B.1.1.7 Strain

The Health District is reporting 26 cases of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus strain have been detected in Clark County.

The Health District announced the first known case of the new B.1.1.7 coronavirus strain in Nevada had been detected in a sample that was initially tested in the Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory (SNPHL) on Jan. 25.

The discovery of the B.1.1.7 strain in Clark County was not unexpected. However, it is a reminder that the pandemic is not over.

SNHD says everyone needs to continue to take steps to protect themselves and others, including wearing face masks, staying home as much as possible, avoiding large gatherings, and washing hands frequently.