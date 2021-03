LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is offering drive-through COVID-19 testing on April 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.

Testing will occur in Lot H which is located off Dean Martin Drive via Gate 10. Each person getting tested can be pre-registered at www.snhd.info/get-tested/allegiant .

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know