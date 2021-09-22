Latino community reacts to Clark County’s COVID-19 misinformation resolution

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At Tuesday’s meeting, Clark County leaders approved a resolution that declares misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic a public health crisis.

Misinformation has been an issue within the Las Vegas Hispanic community.

Alex Vazquez with the Latin Chamber of Commerce said the false information has resulted in a lack of trust in the health care system.

He believes this new resolution will encourage the Latino community to make better decisions when it comes to COVID-19.

The county commission says it will dedicate itself to fight and limit the spread of false information. Vazquez said the spread of untrustworthy sources has discouraged the Hispanic community from getting vaccinated.

“It is important to spread the truth and the facts as opposed to the rumors and social media misinformation that may be out there,” Vazquez said. “As community leaders, we firmly believe we need to make an effort and encourage others to do the same.”

He said false information has led to confusion and discouraging Latinos from taking the appropriate steps.

“Unfortunately, what we are also seeing here is the lack of communication in their language which is something we have done is provide the information in their language.”

The Latin Chamber of Commerce hosted events like “Desayunos Con Amigos” to provide facts and information in their language. Jennifer Hurtado, a member of the Latin Chamber of Commerce said she has seen the spread of misinformation among her very own family.

“They post these fake news articles or research study’s that don’t have any merit and a lot of it comes from there and then that turns into a conversation, they share that among their family and friend circles, and it spreads from there,” Hurtado said.

The Latin chamber of commerce is working alongside Clark County leaders to help put an end to misinformation. This resolution does not have the same effect as an ordinance, as it's not legally binding, but it could clear the way for commissioners to take more action down the road.