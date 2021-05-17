More 'pop-up' COVID-19 vaccine sites available this week in Clark County

The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners say the two continue to make it convenient for people in Clark County to get their COVID-19 vaccine by offering locations throughout the valley.

This week’s outreach locations include:

· Friday, May 21, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Searchlight Community Center, 200 Michael Wendell Way, Searchlight, NV 89046

· Friday, May 21, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Hustler Club, 6007 Dean Martin Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89118

· Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Omar Haikal Islamic Academy, 485 E. Eldorado Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89123

· Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Bob Price Community Center, 2050 Bonnie Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89156

· Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Clark County Fire Department Station 38 (Drive-thru), 1755 Silver Hawk Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123

· Saturday, May 22, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Africa Day 2021 Las Vegas Celebration – Mountain’s Edge Regional Park, 8101 W. Mountains Edge Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89178 (COVID-19 vaccines and testing will be available.)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 12 years of age and older. The Pfizer vaccine was recently authorized for use in adolescents 12 to 15 years of age. The vaccine has been found to be safe and highly effective at preventing illness in this age group, and Health District and partner clinic information can be accessed at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine . Additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic information can be found online at www.NVCOVIDFighter.org . The site also features live chat support to make scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment and getting information about the vaccine more accessible.

Children under the age of 18 must also have written consent from a parent or guardian at the time of services. The Health District’s policy is available on its website at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/about-us/general-information/policies-regulations/ .

The Health District continues to stress the importance of everyone getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Younger adults and children with COVID-19 may have mild or even no symptoms, but some will get severely ill and even require hospitalization. They can also spread the virus to those who may be more at risk for complications from the illness. Vaccinations are critical to stopping this pandemic, and the more people who are vaccinated the better they will work.