Person with serious side effects to Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine reported in Nevada

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — During Wednesday’s public federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services says it learned that a Nevadan was one of the six reported serious reactions to the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

The state of Nevada was not informed of this reported reaction until the live, public meeting on Wednesday, according to the Nevada Health Response team.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a joint statement recommending a pause in the use of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine while six serious reactions were investigated.

Also on Tuesday, the state of Nevada paused the use of the vaccine and previously reported that none of the cases were located in Nevada.

Following Wednesday’s ACIP announcement, the Nevada Health Response team says DHHS immediately reached out to federal partners for more information and to understand why the report was not provided to the state.

As of Monday, more than 6.8 million doses of the Janssen vaccine have been administered in the United States.

People who have received the Janssen vaccine who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

Health care providers are required to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System here.

