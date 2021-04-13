Nevada to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccinations amid federal review

NEVADA (KTNV) — The Nevada Health Response team issued a statement on Tuesday after a pause was recommended by the FDA and CDC for the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

"The State of Nevada is committed to protecting the health and safety of all Nevadans and will pause the use of the Janssen one-shot vaccine until the review is complete. The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Nevada State Immunization Program are contacting providers to inform them of this announcement and working to avoid any disruption of planned vaccination clinics."

Additionally, the team says that DHHS is working with local partners to contact anyone scheduled for a Janssen vaccine who may be affected by Tuesday’s announcement from the federal government.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines remain available for providers in Nevada and appointment slots are open and officials say Nevadans should watch for announcements from local health districts or providers for additional information as it becomes available.

As of Monday, more than 6.8 million doses of the Janssen vaccine have been administered in the United States.

Earlier on Tuesday, the FDA and the CDC issued a joint statement regarding the use of the Janssen - also referred to as the J&J - COVID-19 vaccine.

The two called for a pause with the vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" after receiving reports that six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after receiving the Janssen vaccine.