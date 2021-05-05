Cashman Center ceases vaccine distribution May 5

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cashman Center will no longer be used as a coronavirus vaccine distribution center after May 5.

Local health officials say they will shift resources to the Las Vegas Convention Center and smaller vaccination centers around the valley.

The Cashman site will close as the state largely disbands the COVID-19 Taskforce and shifts control of virus mitigation measures to county officials.

As of Friday, 45% of Nevadans had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 32% had been completely vaccinated.

People can still book an appointment for their coronavirus vaccine at several locations through the Southern Nevada Health District.