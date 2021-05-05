Research center seeks 60 kids for Las Vegas area COVID-19 vaccine trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wake Research-Clinical Research Center of Nevada is looking for 60 children to participate in a vaccine trial.

The WR-CRCN says it hopes to begin trials sometime this week for kids aged 12 to 17.

Those who take part will be compensated.

The trials are for the Novavax vaccine, which has been deemed 96% percent effective against COVID-19.

In the meantime, the American Academy of Pediatrics says children now make up a fifth of new COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Kids made up 22% of new COVID-19 cases last week while one year ago children only made up 3% of total cases.