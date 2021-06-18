Free COVID-19 vaccinations available week of June 21

The city of Las Vegas and the Southern Nevada Health District are teaming up to provide several walk-in, pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites beginning June 22.

No appointments are necessary at these sites and vaccines will be available while supplies last.

Walk-up vaccination sites include:

- Desert Pines High School, 3800 E. Harris Ave., June 22 - 23, from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

- Mexican Consulate, 600 E. Fremont St., June 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station 103, 190 Upland Blvd., June 22 - 23, from 8 a.m. to noon.

- Trinity United Methodist Church, 6151 W Charleston Blvd., June 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Garside Junior High School, 300 S. Torrey Pines Drive, June 24 - 25, from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

- Molasky Junior High School, 7801 W. Gilmore Ave., June 24 - 25, from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

The Health District is providing several other vaccination sites throughout the city and additional information can be found here.