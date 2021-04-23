Free food, music & vaccines at commissioners’ May 1 Community Festival for Cinco De Mayo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Commissioners William McCurdy II and Tick Segerblom are hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration that will feature free food, music, games and COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, May 1 at the Bob Price Park, 2100 Bonnie Lane.

The vaccines will be provided from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bob Price Recreation Center, which is next to the park. Interested residents are encouraged to call (702) 455-0696 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will also be served if additional vaccine doses are available.

The festival will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park. The event will feature free Mexican food, mariachi bands and dancers from the Mexican state of Puebla, boxing exhibitions, bounce houses and more. In addition, the Mexican consulate will attend to declare it Clark County’s official Cinco de Mayo event.

“Come join us as we celebrate Cinco de Mayo a few days early this year with a very family-friendly event at Bob Price Park on May 1st,” Chairman Kirkpatrick said.

“This is a great community event with free food and live music, and lots of free games and entertainment for the kids,” Commissioner McCurdy said.

“This event gives us another opportunity to bring vaccines to the East Las Vegas community, and I encourage anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet to make an appointment,” Commissioner Segerblom said.

This is Chairman Kirkpatrick’s third festival celebrating Cinco de Mayo. In 2019, the festival was attended by more than 1,500 residents. The event is supported by a number of community partners including the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Nellis Air Force Base and the Southern Nevada Health District. Cinco de Mayo commemorates the anniversary of the date of the Mexican army's 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War (1861-1867).

