Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas | 2021

Cinco de Mayo will be here before you know it and we have you covered with all the festivities taking place in Las Vegas.

EVENTS:

Cinco de Bingo

Arizona Charlie's Decatur, located at 740 S. Decatur Blvd. and Arizona Charlie's Boulder, located at 4575 Boulder Hwy., will host a “Cinco de Bingo” celebration on Wednesday, May 5. The casino, a locals’ favorite, will also offer festive food and beverage specials for Cinco de Mayo. During the 3 p.m. bingo session on May 5, Arizona Charlie’s Boulder and Decatur locations will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with margaritas, sombreros, drawings and more for True Rewards members. During the 3 p.m. session, only, True Rewards members who hit bingo on any number ending in five will receive $25 in free slot play. All day during every odd hour bingo session, players who hit bingo on ball “B5” will win $100 in free slot play. Bounce back offers will be available during every session from 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. Players who play back-to-back games will receive a complimentary electronic rainbow.

El Cortez Hotel & Casino

This year, the historic El Cortez Hotel & Casino, located in DTLV, is celebrating its 80th anniversary as the longest-running hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Head downtown to check out the recent 25 million dollar renovations and enjoy $5 shots of Patron and $5 1800 margaritas. El Cortez will kick off the celebration on May 5th with a roaming mariachi band from 5-7 p.m., but the celebration doesn’t end there. From May 5-8, guests can also enjoy complimentary Coronitas while playing.

RESTAURANTS:

China Poblano

Head to The Strip to taste the classic tacos of China Poblano by José Andrés at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, while sipping on José Andrés’ personal creation, the Salt Air Margarita. All tortillas are made with heirloom-grown corn in Oaxaca, Mexico, so you know it’s the real deal. Torn between the classic Pollo a la Parilla taco with grilled chicken, guacamole, charred green onion, and chile pequin and the all-new Quesabirria which includes heirloom blue corn tortillas stuffed with lamb, beef, Menonita and Oaxacan cheeses, onions, cilantro, and served with consommé.

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

Guests can join El Luchador in Mountain’s Edge for a Party on the Patio with the fiesta beginning at noon serving during lunch and dinner service on Wednesday, May 5 featuring Chef Aaron Bryan’s team manning the taco cart, à la carte munchies, ice cold cervezas, and of course, no Cinco de Mayo party is complete until the mariachi band plays so live music beginning at 5:30 p.m.! Must be 21 or over to attend the patio festivities. No reservations are required for community patio area. For El Luchador patio seating, or seating within the restaurant, reservations are now open and open to all ages and can be made by calling 702-260-8709. Those wishing to celebrate at home can get in on the Top Rope Party Pack. For just $100, you’ll receive everything you need to impress your friends and family with a festive celebration. The pack features a build your own taco bar with chicken, carnitas, and shredded beef tacos (six of each), chips and salsa, assorted taco toppings, and a bottle of Patron Silver to make your own margs. Order must be placed by May 3 and picked up on May 5 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Jaleo

If you’re looking for an upscale dining experience this Cinco de Mayo, then Jaleo by José Andrés at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is it. Jaleo serves authentic Spanish cuisine including tapas, paella, sangria, and more. Additionally, Jaleo’s Tequila and Mezcal Festival will be kicking off on April 30 and concluding on May 11.

Makers & Finders

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Latin American comfort food, coffee, and cocktails at Makers & Finders. The vibrant restaurant, which offers a location on Main Street in the Arts District as well as one in Downtown Summerlin, offers an array of delectable dishes including 11 varieties of empanadas, four of which are vegan. Some of the favorites include the Spicy Mushroom, the Short Rib, and the Chi

SkinnyFATS

If you’re in the mood to sling back some brews and try some unique tacos, look no further than SkinnyFATS. Try some Shrimp Tacodillas with tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepperjack in a quesadilla shell paired with your favorite craft Beer Zombies brew.

Sourdough Café

Sourdough Café, located at both Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Boulder, will offer street tacos, served with chicken or carne asada, a side of rice and beans, plus a house margarita, priced at $7.99. Additionally, all Arizona Charlie’s bars will offer a shot of Patrón Silver and a Modelo Especial, priced at $5. Both offerings will be available May 5 through May 9.

The Underground

April 28 to May 5

Available Sunday through Thursday in The Underground from noon to 10 p.m. and noon to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The history of the margarita is hazy, but imbibers need not understand its origin story to appreciate its appeal. In honor of Cinco de Mayo, guests can enjoy a luxurious $12 Cadillac Margarita made with Maestro Dobel Reposado tequila, Grand Marnier and lime juice.

