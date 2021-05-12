Clark County commissioners hosting 'Get Vaxxed NV' event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Commissioners William McCurdy II and Michael Naft are hosting a #GetVaxxedNV Back to Life Road to Reopening festival featuring music, food trucks, games, giveaways and walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations on May 14, 3 to 7 p.m. in Clark County’s outdoor amphitheater at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered while supplies last during the event with no appointments necessary.

The festival, featuring live radio broadcasts, food trucks, and a variety of games and giveaways, is being hosted in partnership with local radio stations, businesses, and government agencies.

Residents who want to get vaccinated at this event and need help getting there may call (702) 649-2000 for transportation help.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, we hope this event will inspire you to take your shot and help our community get back to life and fully reopened,” said Commissioner McCurdy. “The more people who get vaccinated, the faster we can put the pandemic behind us.”

“We continue to work hard to provide unique vaccination experiences that make taking your shot as easy as it is rewarding,” said Commissioner Naft. “Events like this will help us achieve our goal of being one of the safest communities in the United States and providing a significant level of confidence in those who desire to travel to Las Vegas for leisure and business and for those who call Clark County home.”