LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new place to get your vaccine in Henderson!

Starting Tuesday, Sun City Anthem Community Center is expanding its vaccination program to all eligible adults.

First doses will be available through April 2 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

Second dose appointments will be scheduled during your first visit.

Head to the city of Henderson's website for more details.

Or call the number 702-267-4636.