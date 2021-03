LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Saturday, the North Las Vegas Fire Department and the city will be administering the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.

The pop-up clinic will be held at the Martin Luther King Junior Senior Center.

Appointments can be made from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. online.

There will be a limited number of Walmart gift cards that will be provided for those who get vaccinated at this event, while supplies last.