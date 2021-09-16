Clark County School District, support staff union reach agreement for COVID-19 testing pay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Under an agreement reached by the Clark County School District and a union representing support staff, certain CCSD employees will be paid for following the mandatory COVID-19 testing directive.

CCSD says it has reached an agreement with the Education Support Employees Association.

Support employees who are not vaccinated will be compensated for their mileage and time for getting their weekly COVID-19 tests. In some cases, employees will get overtime.

The new agreement will be officially voted on at next week's school board meeting.