Clark County School District, support staff union reach agreement for COVID-19 testing pay

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
The Clark County School District is the nation's fifth largest school district with more than 320,000 enrolled students as of 2020.
Posted at 11:15 PM, Sep 15, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Under an agreement reached by the Clark County School District and a union representing support staff, certain CCSD employees will be paid for following the mandatory COVID-19 testing directive.

CCSD says it has reached an agreement with the Education Support Employees Association.

Support employees who are not vaccinated will be compensated for their mileage and time for getting their weekly COVID-19 tests. In some cases, employees will get overtime.

The new agreement will be officially voted on at next week's school board meeting.

