Clark County Commission could declare COVID misinformation a public health crisis Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — COVID misinformation and disinformation has become the target of Clark County Commissioners as the pandemic continues to spread rapidly through Southern Nevada.

A resolution before the commission during their Tuesday meeting would declare health misinformation a public health crisis and dedicate the commission to fighting and limiting the spread of misinformation.

The resolution doesn't define what misinformation means.

The resolution drafted by commissioners said the pandemic has had great impact on the health, safety, and economy of southern Nevada as 397,788 people have been infected and 6,604 people have been killed by the virus as of Sept. 1.

A resolution that passes the commission wouldn't have the same effect as an ordinance as it's not legally binding, but it could clear the way for commissioners to take more concrete actions in later meetings.

The regular meeting of Clark County Commissioners will begin at 9:00 a.m.

