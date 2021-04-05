Vaccines now available to all Nevadans 16 and older

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following an order from Governor Steve Sisolak in March, all Nevadans over the age of 16 have been made eligible to take the coronavirus vaccine beginning Monday, and several sites have ramped up availability to accommodate the expected surge in demand.

The removal of tiers opens the vaccines to roughly 850,000 more Nevadans.

UNLV Medicine CEO Dr. Michael Gardner said their vaccination capacity has expanded to meet the demand of Monday's jump in availability.

He said they expect to vaccinate as many as 2,000 people a day, and hopes people take advantage of the opportunity.

"Well, are you afraid that you aren't going to be able to handle the volume? No," he said. "My biggest fear is that the volume won't be there. My fear is that there's a significant minority of folk, but a significant minority of folk who, for whatever reason, are afraid to take the vaccine."

"Please," he continued, "listen to the public health experts. Come and get your vaccine."

The Southern Nevada Health District indicated it would be able to distribute 70,000 vaccine doses a week between the two locations at Cashman Center and the Las Vegas Convention Center.

All Nevadans 16 years and older can make appointments online through UMC to get vaccinated Monday-Wednesday at the Encore.

People can also book appointments for one of two main Southern Nevada Health District sites at Cashman Center or the Las Vegas Convention Center, open Tuesday through Saturday.

For a comprehensive list of available pharmacy locations and pop-up clinics, check the Immunize Nevada website.

