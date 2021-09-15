Former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval tests positive for COVID-19

RENO (KTNV) — Former Nevada governor and current UNR President Brian Sandoval has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sandoval informed the Wolf Pack family about his positive test, writing he had just learned about a positive result Wednesday and that his symptoms were mild and that he was confident about making a quick recovery.

"I wish to inform you earlier today I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms have been very mild and I am confident I will make a quick recovery. For the next 10 days, I will be isolating and working from home. It is important to note that I tested negative for the virus on Thursday, so the onset of COVID-19 can happen fast when you least expect it."

Sandoval went on to say he received his COVID-19 vaccinations earlier in the spring and was grateful as breakthrough infections tend to be mild when one is vaccinated.

The former state governor was at Allegiant Stadium on Monday night when the Raiders played the Baltimore Ravens.

