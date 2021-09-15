Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval tests positive for COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau
Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, left, gets a tour of the Panasonic booth at CES by Peter Fannon, Vice President of Corporate, Government & Public Affairs, Panasonic Corporation of North America, Inc., at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
PHOTOS: CES 2018 in Las Vegas
Posted at 1:44 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 16:46:25-04

RENO (KTNV) — Former Nevada governor and current UNR President Brian Sandoval has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sandoval informed the Wolf Pack family about his positive test, writing he had just learned about a positive result Wednesday and that his symptoms were mild and that he was confident about making a quick recovery.

"I wish to inform you earlier today I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms have been very mild and I am confident I will make a quick recovery. For the next 10 days, I will be isolating and working from home. It is important to note that I tested negative for the virus on Thursday, so the onset of COVID-19 can happen fast when you least expect it."

Sandoval went on to say he received his COVID-19 vaccinations earlier in the spring and was grateful as breakthrough infections tend to be mild when one is vaccinated.

The former state governor was at Allegiant Stadium on Monday night when the Raiders played the Baltimore Ravens.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH