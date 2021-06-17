'Vax Nevada Days' to reward $5 million in prizes to Nevadans who have been vaccinated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — $5 million total, including one grand prize of $1 million, is up for grabs for eligible Nevadans who have been vaccinated, according to a new promotion hosted by the state.

During an announcement on Thursday providing new details of the "Vax Nevada Days" promotion, Gov. Steve Sisolak said winners will be announced weekly every Thursday for eight weeks beginning July 8.

People who were previously vaccinated as soon as they were eligible are also included.

Winners will be notified after each drawing.

MILLIONS UP FOR GRABS

Eligible residents 18 and older who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be in the running for cash prizes. 100 Nevadans will win $1,000, 32 will win $25,000, 11 will win $50,000, two will win $100,000, and three Nevadans will win $250,000.

On August 26, one winner will win the grand prize of $1 million.

Additionally, all eligible residents between the ages of 12-17 who have been vaccinated will have a chance to win 135 tuition prizes ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 in the form of 529 college savings accounts administered by the state treasurer.

NOT A LOTTERY, A RAFFLE

Nevada is one of a handful of states in the U.S. that does not have a lottery due to regulations and restrictions.

Gov. Sisolak was quick to clarify that this promotion is not a lottery but a raffle and he says a raffle is legal in the state.

WHO IS PAYING FOR THIS?

Not taxpayers, according to the governor.

Gov. Sisolak says the total cost is $5 million in prizes and there's $100,000 in funding for Immunize Nevada to administer the program.

"We are taking all $5 million, if I am not mistaken, from federal money," he said. "So the federal government is putting up all the money."

"No taxpayer dollars -- none -- are going into this," continued Gov. Sisolak.

