Nevada governor announcing vaccine incentive program on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Immunize Nevada will announce “Vax Nevada Days,” the State’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive promotional program, at a 4 p.m. press conference on Thursday in the Twitch Lounge at Allegiant Stadium.

The initiative is an effort to encourage more Nevadans to get the vaccine and reward those who have already been immunized.

The governor will be joined by Heidi Parker, Executive Director of Immunize Nevada, and Scott Gunn, Senior Vice President of Corporate Public Affairs from IGT Global Solutions Corporation (IGT). Additional attendees may be added to the program.

