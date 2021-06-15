As Nevada vaccine rates slow, leaders thinking big and small to reach people

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As vaccination rates fall across the state, Clark County is getting more targeted in its push to vaccinate.

"We have organizers, thanks to Mi Familia Vota, that are knocking on doors right now to make sure that our community gets vaccinated," said Nevada Assemblywoman Selena Torres.

Commissioner William McCurdy said the biggest obstacles in reaching people now are access, hesitancy and information. That's why they're bringing vaccine pop-ups directly into community centers like schools, where people feel safe.

"A lot of the students can easily go home and talk to their parents, say 'hey mom, we're having a vaccination.' Or, 'hey, dad. We're having a vaccination today," he said.

Since vaccinations began in early January, Clark County has administered more than 1.8 million doses. In mid-April, the county reached a peak of nearly 30,000 doses in one day. Since then, there's been a steady drop. The most recent weekly report shows an average of less than 6,000 doses administered a day. Commissioner McCurdy said Monday 56% of Clark County's eligible population has been vaccinated.

Congresswoman Dina Titus said now is the time to get creative because the stakes are high.

"If you don't get the shot, we won't ever get over this COVID and then we won't get our economy back," she said.

Titus introduced a bill last week to create a national vaccine lottery with a hundred million-dollar winners.

"It's a small price to pay," she said, of the $100 million price tag. "We've talked about other kinds of recovery. Other COVID packages, those are in the billions of dollars. This isn't very much, if it really does bring back our economy."

While state law wouldn't allow for Nevada to have a state-wide vaccine lottery like Ohio, California and New Mexico, Governor Sisolak said the offering will be very Vegas.

"There's a lot of fun stuff in Las Vegas, if you go up and down the Strip to do and participate in. Hopefully we're going to integrate that in the plan, I guess. I have to be careful not to go into the details. It'll be exciting."

The governor said plans will be revealed in the next couple days.