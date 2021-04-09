Golden Entertainment properties to offer COVID-19 vaccines to team members and families

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Golden Entertainment, Inc. has announced it will provide COVID-19 vaccinations at on-site clinics at all of the company’s casinos for all team members and their families. They include The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod, Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder in Las Vegas; Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort in Laughlin, Nevada; and Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino in Pahrump, Nevada.

Golden Entertainment team members will receive convenient access to vaccines at the on-site clinics at the location of their choice. In total, there are nearly 6,000 Nevada team members working for Golden Entertainment, which includes those working for the company’s 66 PT’s Taverns and Golden Entertainment’s gaming route operations. Golden Entertainment will also provide incentive offers for team members to complete their vaccinations, including $25 gift cards, swag bags and entry to win a staycation at one of its properties. Everyone who is vaccinated will also receive a 10% coupon valid at any Albertson’s, Vons or Safeway.

“The health and safety of our team members, their families and our guests, is of the utmost importance,” said Blake L. Sartini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Entertainment. “As we look to support the recovery of our hospitality industry in Nevada, we are strongly encouraging all of our team members to get vaccinated while trying to make it as convenient as possible for them to do so.”

In partnership with Albertson’s, Vons and Safeway, the dedicated on-site vaccination clinics will have access to doses throughout April and May, and will administer both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Dependent children 16 and 17 years of age must be accompanied by a parent, have a picture ID, and are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine.

Available now at select locations, Golden Entertainment team members and their families can schedule appointments in Las Vegas at https://mhealthsystem.com/GoldenVegasClinic, Laughlin at https://mhealthsystem.com/GoldenLaughlinClinic and Pahrump at https://mhealthsystem.com/GoldenPahrumpClinic.

