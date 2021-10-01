Las Vegas police mourn loss of officer from COVID-19 complications

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are mourning the loss of one of their own due to complications from COVID-19.

The department sent 13 Action News the following statement:

"Officer Edward Contreras of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department passed away on Tuesday at the age of 50 due to complications from COVID-19.

Officer Contreras served as an LVMPD officer for over 15 years. At the time of his passing, he was assigned to the Traffic Bureau day shift.

Officer Contreras was a Marine Corps combat veteran who served in Somalia and Iraq. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his family.

Officer Contreras is survived by his wife Stephanie, his son Aaron, father Edward, mother Gloria, sister Monica, and his brother Michael, who is currently assigned to the LVMPD Traffic Bureau Fatal Detail."