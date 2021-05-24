Pfizer COVID vaccine available at Neighborhood Recreation Center in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Anyone 12 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the City of North Las Vegas' upcoming pop-up vaccination clinic at Neighborhood Recreation Center on Saturday.

Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Southern Nevada Health District approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15, finding that the vaccine is safe and effective for those who are in this age group.

The clinic will be operating from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and appointments are available at vaxnlv.com. A limited number of walk-up spots are also available.

The Neighborhood Recreation Center is located at 1638 N. Bruce St. in North Las Vegas.

Anyone who needs assistance signing up for a COVID-19 vaccination at this site or any others across the valley can visit the following City of North Las Vegas facilities for in-person help:

City Hall Library, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. N.

Aliante Library, 2400 W. Deer Springs Way

Alexander Library (beginning June 1), 1755 W. Alexander Road

Neighborhood Recreation Center, 1638 N. Bruce St.

Silver Mesa Recreation Center, 4025 W. Allen Ln.

North Las Vegas Fire Department Administration, 4040 Losee Road

Since starting its vaccination program in January, the City of North Las Vegas has placed an emphasis on improving access to COVID-19 vaccines for residents living in undervaccinated and vulnerable communities. The City's ongoing efforts and events include:

Pop-up vaccination sites in under-vaccinated areas, including the valley's first drive-thru POD at City Hall,

In-home vaccinations for the homebound,

Pop-up vaccine appointment registration sites at neighborhood grocery stores and other businesses,

Partnership with Lyft to give residents in need free rides to vaccination appointments,

Bilingual phone calls to residents in the targeted ZIP codes,

Bilingual emails to residents in the targeted ZIP codes,

Public service announcements in English and Spanish on community radio stations and in grocery stores in under-vaccinated areas,

Working with federal and state delegation, including Congressman Steven Horsford, to reach constituents and secure additional doses of vaccine for Nevada.

Currently, the city of North Las Vegas has administered over 92,000 shots as part of its vaccination efforts, including at targeted pop-up clinics for first and second doses at Rose Gardens Senior Apartments, Owens Senior Apartments, MLK Senior Center, EMS Training Center of Southern Nevada, Silver Mesa Recreation Center and Neighborhood Recreation Center.

To find additional vaccination sites around Clark County, visit vaxnlv.com or call the state vaccination hotline at 1-800-401-0946.