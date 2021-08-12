COVID-19 testing, vaccinations available 5 nights a week at UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Free drive-thru COVID-19 tests and vaccinations are being offered five nights a week in the parking lot of UNLV’s Stan Fulton Building at 801 E. Flamingo Road off Paradise Road.

Hours are 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday evenings. The site has the capacity to offer about 500 tests and 300 vaccinations per night on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

While no appointments are necessary for tests or vaccinations, members of the public seeking COVID-19 tests at the site are encouraged to set up an account online with Color, the lab providing contracted lab testing services.

The account registration process enables clients to receive their test results through the phone number or email address they provide. Pre-registration is not an appointment, but if more people are registered in advance it will help the drive-through process at the site move more efficiently.

A Color registration link for the Stan Fulton site is posted on the testing site calendar of the Southern Nevada Health District’s website at www.snhd.info/covid-testing or by going directly to the registration link at https://tinyurl.com/yhvadbjv .

Tests are self-swab PCR tests. Results take about 72 hours to process.

The site will be closed on five upcoming nights. The closures are: Thursday, Aug. 19; Thursday, Aug. 26; Sunday, Aug. 29; Sunday, Sept. 5, and Sunday, Sept. 19.

Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard and Community Ambulance and other partners are operating the site.

Due to increases in COVID-19 caseloads and the positivity rate in Clark County, officials urge all who aren’t already vaccinated to do so as soon as possible to limit the spread of the virus.

The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen one-shot vaccine are available at the UNLV location.