AREA15 to host 'Vaccines After Dark' vaccination site in partnership with Clark County, June 14

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In partnership with Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and Touro University, AREA15 will host “Vaccines After Dark” – a COVID-19 vaccination site for Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. The event is offered for first and second dose vaccinations and will take place outdoors in the shade, located in AREA15’s outdoor venue, A-Lot. All visitors who receive a shot will be given complimentary ice cream from Emack & Bolio’s.

Guests are also encouraged to stay late for Industry Night and enjoy 25 percent off experiences and activities after 10 p.m. Discounts during Industry Night include Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite, Museum Fiasco, Five Iron Golf, Dueling Axes as well as off food and drinks at The Beast by Todd English and Oddwood Bar. Those who plan to stay after receiving their vaccines can enjoy Industry Night entertainment at Oddwood featuring DJs GRECO, GMBT and 530 beginning at 10 p.m. Must present a valid Nevada I.D. to receive the discount. After 10 p.m. AREA15 is 21 years or older only.

The vaccination event starts June 14 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. taking place at lot A of AREA15:

3215 S. Rancho Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89102

West parking lot is located off of Sirius Avenue.

Everyone 12-18 years old (with parent or guardian) are encouraged to enjoy the festivities, as well as all adults who have not been vaccinated or need their second dose.